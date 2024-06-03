Local sports briefs

Highland District Golf Outing

The Highland District Hospital Foundation will host its annual golf outing Friday, June 14 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Registration is at 8 a.m. and tee off at 9 a.m. The cost is $300 per team and includes green fees and a cart, or $400 to also include a sponsor banner. For more information call the foundation office at 937-393-6360.

Adena Greenfield Golf Outing

Registration for the Adena Greenfield Medical Center Community Council Golf Outing is now open. The first-year event, taking place June 28 at Buckeye Hills Country Club in Greenfield, will be an 18-hole scramble format. Proceeds from the event will be directed to the Adena Health Foundation’s Adena Greenfield Medical Center Fund in support of hospital services that enhance the health and well-being of Highland County. There will be shotgun start at 9 a.m. The entry fee is $350 per four-person team, which includes greens fees, cart, a light breakfast and a meal after play. For those who don’t play golf but may wish to support the event and AGMC in another way, several sponsorship levels are available to consider. To register or for more information, visit Adena.org/AGMCgolf or call 937-981-9433.

Elks Youth Golf Clinic/Tournament

The annual Hillsboro Elks Child Golf Clinic will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, June 29. The clinic is free of charge. Registration starts at 8 a.m. Lunch and drinks will be provided.

The annual Hillsboro Elks Adult Child Tournament will be held at noon Saturday, June 29. Registration and lunch are at 11 a.m. There will be nine holes played in an alternate shot format. The child plays free with a paying adult. Calls the Elks at 937-393-3047 to preregister for the clinic or tournament.

HCCAO 18th Golf Outing

The Highland County Community Action will host its 18th annual golf outing on Friday, Aug. 16 at Buckeye Hills Country Club. Registration will open at 8 a.m. Shotgun scramble time is 9 a.m. Registration fees include the greens fee for 18 holes of golf, a cart and a lunch provided by All Seasons Catering. Prizes will be awarded to first and second place teams and most honest. Door prizes will be given away. To sign up or find out more about sponsorship opportunities, contact Laura Bosier at 937-393-3458.