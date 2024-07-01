Elks holds annual youth clinic and tournanament

Twenty-eight kids turned out Saturday for the annual Hillsboro Elks Youth Golf Clinic. The clinic was started 35 years ago by Gerold “Buzzard” Wilkin, who has been assisted for the past 30 years by Joe Shelton. Instruction was provided by Joe Shelton, Wilkin, Rick Shelton and Matt Sharkey. Papa John’s, Ponsderosa Steakhouse and the Elks provided free food and drinks for those participating this year. Hillsboro Elks Twenty-five teams participated Saturday in the annual Child/Adult Golf Tournament at Hillsboro Elks Post 361. The kids played for free. Pictured are most of those that participated. The event is organized by Gerold “Buzzard” Wilkin (left) and Joe Shelton (second from right), who thanked the Elks employees for their time and help. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Twenty-eight kids turned out Saturday for the annual Hillsboro Elks Youth Golf Clinic. The clinic was started 35 years ago by Gerold “Buzzard” Wilkin, who has been assisted for the past 30 years by Joe Shelton. Instruction was provided by Joe Shelton, Wilkin, Rick Shelton and Matt Sharkey. Papa John’s, Ponsderosa Steakhouse and the Elks provided free food and drinks for those participating this year.

Twenty-five teams participated Saturday in the annual Child/Adult Golf Tournament at Hillsboro Elks Post 361. The kids played for free. Pictured are most of those that participated. The event is organized by Gerold “Buzzard” Wilkin (left) and Joe Shelton (second from right), who thanked the Elks employees for their time and help.