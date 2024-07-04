HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

Highland County Sheriff Office Incidents

June 30

INCIDENT

A deputy responded to the 8600 block of Grimsley Road after a report of a runaway juvenile. After investigation, the juvenile was located in the Rocky Fork Lake area.

July 1

INCIDENT

Deputies responded to the 5200 block of Grande Road after a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, Kirk L. Seeling 44, of Hillsboro, was charged with unlawful restraint.

July 2

INCIDENT

A resident of the 6600 block of Wizard of Oz Way reported a female was on his property acting in a disorderly manner. After investigation, the female was found at another location and warned to stay away from the caller’s residence.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Douglas E. Neal, 52, of Sardinia, driving under suspension, failure to register vehicle.

Hope A. Lawson, 24, of Amelia, speed

Damon B. Gibson, 46, of Greenfield, driving under suspension.

Kylie N. Utley, 28, of South Charleston, driving under suspension, vandalism.

Zackary D. Jones, 19, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension.

Dusty R. Cox 44, of Hillsboro, trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs, contempt of court.

John H. Powell Jr., 55, of Hillsboro, involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, endangering children.

Karissa K. Runyon, 30, of Hillsboro, trafficking in drugs, possession of drugs.

Jason L. Huffer, 38, of Greenfield, failure to appear

Angel M. Ballein, 45, of Hillsboro, contempt of court.

HIGHLAND CO. JAIL COUNT

The jail count was 37 as of Thursday, July 4, including 26 males and 11 females.