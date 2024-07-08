During opening ceremonies Festival of the Bells Committee President Tom Zile welcomes the public to the event. The McClain High School Honor Guard presents the flag during opening ceremonies. Festival of the Bells Committee members are introduced. The queen’s contest contestants are pictured at the festival (l-r) Morgan Kelch, Carianna Dorsett, Jenna Canada, Kensley Mathias, Kora McCarty and Kathryn Ogden. Festival of the Bells 2024 Queen Kensley Mathias has her sash placed by Jamie Chaney. Shane Proffit (left) peforms on the main stage Friday night at the Festival of the Bells. Some of the more than 160 cars that turned out for the Festival of the Bells Car Show are pictured. A singer performs the national anthem as a pair of McClain High School Honor Guard members stand at attention. Five-year-old Hillsboro resident Serenity Donley takes a ride on a merry-go-round. Highland County Children Services had a booth at the festival promoting its levy that will be on the November ballot. Blue Steel performs on the main stage Saturday afternoon at the 38th annual Festival of the Bells. Wyatt (left) and Owen Tennant of Hillsboro take turns riding a slide at the festival. A couple groups play at the newly opened pickle ball courts Saturday during the Festival of the Bells. Magician Jake Lindsey performs at the festival with help from queen Kensley Mathias.

During opening ceremonies Festival of the Bells Committee President Tom Zile welcomes the public to the event.

The McClain High School Honor Guard presents the flag during opening ceremonies.

Festival of the Bells Committee members are introduced.

The queen’s contest contestants are pictured at the festival (l-r) Morgan Kelch, Carianna Dorsett, Jenna Canada, Kensley Mathias, Kora McCarty and Kathryn Ogden.

Festival of the Bells 2024 Queen Kensley Mathias has her sash placed by Jamie Chaney.

Shane Proffit (left) peforms on the main stage Friday night at the Festival of the Bells.

Some of the more than 160 cars that turned out for the Festival of the Bells Car Show are pictured.

A singer performs the national anthem as a pair of McClain High School Honor Guard members stand at attention.

Five-year-old Hillsboro resident Serenity Donley takes a ride on a merry-go-round.

Highland County Children Services had a booth at the festival promoting its levy that will be on the November ballot.

Blue Steel performs on the main stage Saturday afternoon at the 38th annual Festival of the Bells.

Wyatt (left) and Owen Tennant of Hillsboro take turns riding a slide at the festival.

A couple groups play at the newly opened pickle ball courts Saturday during the Festival of the Bells.

Magician Jake Lindsey performs at the festival with help from queen Kensley Mathias.