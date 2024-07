The Southern Ohio Pregnancy Center sponsored the Festival of the Bells Baby Parade. Here are the winners of the 2- and 3-year-old age category: first place Adelynn Anderson, daughter of Savannah and Kelton Anderson; second place, Hattie Belle Holliday, daughter of Bethany and Brandan Holliday; third place, Heath Flannery, son of Lacey and Shane Flannery. Pictured (l-r) are Hattie Holliday (pink power wheel), Heath Flannery (Hot Rod Radio flyer wagon), and Adelynn Anderson (Lemonade stand).

