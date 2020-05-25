Hodsons celebrate 74 years

Hillsboro residents Bob and Dorothy Hodson celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary Monday, May 25. They are shown on their wedding day and in a more recent picture.
Hillsboro residents Bob and Dorothy Hodson celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary Monday, May 25. They are shown on their wedding day and in a more recent picture.
Hillsboro residents Bob and Dorothy Hodson celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary Monday, May 25. They are shown on their wedding day and in a more recent picture.
Hillsboro residents Bob and Dorothy Hodson celebrated their 74th wedding anniversary Monday, May 25. They are shown on their wedding day and in a more recent picture.