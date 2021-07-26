Merchants sponsors ‘Elvis’ show

Merchants National Bank recently presented a platinum sponsorship check for $1,000 to Highland County Senior Citizens Center Executive Director Mechell Frost for the center’s annual Elvis Presley Tribute Dinner and Show fundraiser. The event is Saturday, July 31 and is open to the public. Limited tickets remain available. Interested parties can inquire more about the event by contacting the center at 937-393-4745 or can purchase tickets on the center’s website at HighlandSeniors.com. Pictured (l-r) are Paul Pence, president of Merchants National Bank; Frost; and Bertha Hamilton, Merchants National Bank.

