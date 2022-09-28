Reed-Powell promoted at AAA7

Teresa Reed-Powell, LSW, was recently promoted to director of community services at the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7).

Reed-Powell has been with the AAA7 since 2004, joining as a PASSPORT care manager and also served as a PASSPORT team leader. Most recently, she was the supervisor of the Specialized Recovery Services Program (SRS).

PASSPORT is a Medicaid waiver program that provides services in the home for those age 60 and over who meet a nursing home level of care. The SRS Program supports individuals diagnosed with a severe and persistent mental illness or with a diagnosed chronic condition living at home or in the community.

Prior to joining the AAA7, Reed-Powell worked as a mental health case manager for Shawnee Mental Health. She received her bachelor’s degree in psychology and bachelor’s degree in social work from Wilmington College. She is a graduate of Valley High School in Lucasville.

In her new role, Reed-Powell directs and coordinates programs in the AAA7’s Department of Community Services including Caregiver Support, Wellness, Hospital2Home, Service Coordination, Veteran Self-Directed, Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, Home Repair Program, and HEAP Outreach, in addition to coordinating contracting and monitoring of the providers for Older Americans Act services and coordinating completion of the AAA7 four-year strategic plan and yearly operational plan development and implementation.

Reed-Powell and her husband, Tim, are lifelong Scioto County residents and have two sons, Caleb, a 2022 graduate from Valley High School and Scioto County Career and Technical Center; and Chase, a junior at Valley High School and Scioto County Career and Technical Center.

For more information about services offered through the AAA7, call 1-800-582-7277 or e-mail [email protected]

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of community outreach and training, Area Agency on Aging District 7, Inc.

