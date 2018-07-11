Second SR 73 wreck injures Greenfield man

A second auto accident Tuesday on SR 73 near Antioch Road left a Greenfield man with serious injuries, officials said.

According to a press release from the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Kaleb Harper, 18, Greenfield, was travelling southeast on SR 73 in a 2004 GMC Sonoma pickup truck at around 6:19 p.m. Tuesday when his vehicle travelled left of center and struck a 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck headed in the opposite direction, driven by Jacob Moore, 24, New Vienna. Brianna Wendt, 22, also of New Vienna, was a passenger.

The patrol said Harper fell asleep at the wheel.

Harper was transported by ground to Miami Valley Hospital to be treated for serious injuries, the patrol said. Moore was uninjured, and Wendt sustained minor injuries, according to the patrol.

An OSHP dispatcher said Wednesday morning that Harper’s condition was unknown.

As previously reported, a similar accident in the same area claimed the life of a New Vienna man earlier in the day.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were a total of 4,121 crashes related to drowsy driving between 2011 and 2015. The NHTSA also states that in 2015, 824 fatalities were drowsy-driving related.

“Make sure that you are rested before driving and be aware that some medications can cause drowsiness,” the patrol release said. “If you are feeling fatigued while driving, pull over.”

Both accidents remain under investigation.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/07/web1_more-light-bars.jpg