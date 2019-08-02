Wet fun in the summertime

Paint Creek Joint EMS and Fire District transformed the N. East St. fire station in Hillsboro into a watery wonderland for area kids to cool off from the summer heat when it held its Hillsboro Water Day event on Friday afternoon.

Paint Creek firefighters operated an elevated waterway that sprayed geysers of water aerially onto the crowd below.

Paint Creek public information officer Lt. Branden Jackman, said that the idea for the Water Day “started with our department in Greenfield,” and has been held in Hillsboro for the past several years.