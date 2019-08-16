Mayor candidate challenged

Two write-in candidates have filed to run for mayor of Hillsboro against Republican candidate Jared Harsha in the November general election, but a hearing has been scheduled challenging the residency of one of the write-in candidates.
The two write-in candidates are Phillip Loveless, a former Yellow Springs resident who recently moved to Hillsboro and says he is a minister with the Universal Life Church, and Antony Weissmann, who was recently fired as Hillsboro building inspector.
Harsha is a Hillsboro City Council member whose father was a longtime mayor in the city.
The Highland County Board of Elections announced Thursday that it will hold a “challenge hearing” regarding Weissmann’s residency at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 at the board of of elections office.
The board of elections provided the following list of other candidates who have filed to run in general elections:
Partisan races
Hillsboro
Auditor — Alex Butler, Republican
Law Director — Fred J. Beery, Republican
Treasurer (for an unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2021) — Heather Young, Democrat
President of council (for an unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2021) — Jim Cameron, Democrat; Thomas G. Eichinger, Republican.
Non-partisan races
Greenfield
Council (three to be elected) — Brenda Losey, Mark Branham
Highland
Mayor — Julia Crabtree, Jeremy Kibbey
Council (two to be elected) — Andrew Mackan, Tim Williams
Leesburg
Mayor — Shawn C. Priest
Council (two to be elected) — Blythe Pelham, Rita J. Smith-Daulton, Kenneth W. Worley
Lynchburg
Mayor — James A. Burton
Council (two to be elected) — Marty Bailey, Ken Eaglin
Mowrystown
Mayor — Stephen M. Sheeley
Council (two to be elected) — No candidate filed
Sinking Spring
Mayor — No candidate filed
Council (two to be elected) — No candidate filed
Non-partisan township races
(one person is to be elected to each position)
Brushcreek
Trustee — David L. Chaney
Fiscal officer — Angela Crum, Betty J. McElwee
Clay
Trustee — James P. Massey
Fiscal officer — Pat Winkle
Concord
Trustee — JD Ogden, Gary L. Shannon
Fiscal officer — Karen S. Schroeder
Dodson
Trustee — Marvin Resibois
Fiscal officer — Kristy Warner
Fairfield
Trustee — Andy Caldwell
Trustee (for unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2021) — Kenny Stevens Jr.
Fiscal officer — Patrick A. Hagen
Hamer
Trustee — Nathan D. Mootz
Fiscal officer — Kimberly A. Walker
Jackson
Trustee — Dick Barrera
Fiscal officer — Susie Burns, Sara Surber, Darrell Warnock II
Paint
Trustee — Randy Mustard
Fiscal officer — Karen J. Rumbaugh
Penn
Trustee — Daryl Bumgarner
Fiscal officer — Jason Davis
Salem
Trustee — David L. Hamilton
Fiscal officer — Jamie Wells
Union
Trustee — Nathan Brown
Fiscal officer — John W. Henize
Washington
Trustee — Arthur Harless, Gary W. Reno
Fiscal officer — Vic Gall
Whiteoak
Trustee — Fred Yochum
Fiscal officer — Wayne Ferguson
Non-partisan school board races
Bright Local
School board (three to be elected) — John D. Gillespie, Tammy Hauke, Jobey Lucas
Fairfield Local
School board (three to be elected) — Ron Friend, John Welling, Shawn Willey
Greenfield Exempted
School board (two to be elected) — Jason Allison, Greg Barr, Elizabeth Carson-Murphy, Sandy Free, Eric R. Wise
Hillsboro City
School board (two to be elected) — Tom Milbery, Bill Myers
Lynchburg-Clay Local
School board (three to be elected) — Bobbie Jo Ernst, April Flowers, Brad Hess, Bret E. Malone
Resolutions
* Clay Township, renewal, maintaining and operating cemeteries, 0.5 mills for five years.
* Lynchburg Area Joint Fire & Ambulance District, replacement, fire protection and emergency medical services, 1.2 mills for five years.
* Marshall Township, replacement, fire protection, 3.9 mills for five years.
