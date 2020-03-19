Petrol prices take plunge

Fallout from the coronavirus pandemic has caused the price of a gallon of gasoline to drop to levels not seen since the financial crisis allowed the Great Recession to take hold in September 2008.

In Highland County, gas prices were in line with trends in other states throughout the Midwest, according to the website GasBuddy.com.

Gas prices per gallon in Hillsboro Thursday afternoon ranged from $1.83 at Kroger to $1.89 at Holtfield Station.

The website reported that the lowest gas prices within 20 miles of Hillsboro were in Allensburg and Fayetteville, with the pumps at the Allensburg First Stop and the First Stop and Kiley’s Market in Fayetteville all displaying $1.76 a gallon for self-serve gas.

One report indicated the price had dropped to below $1.00 a gallon at the Spur station in London, Ky., hovering at 99 cents a gallon.

According to the website, the average price of a gallon of gas in the Greater Cincinnati area had fallen to $1.84 Thursday morning, with prices averaging $2.66 only two weeks ago.

They said the average national price Thursday morning was $2.16, down 32 cents from this time last year and down a quarter from just a few weeks ago.

The lowest price Thursday afternoon in the Buckeye State, according to the website, was $1.29 a gallon for self-serve regular at a pair of mini marts in Cleveland.

Reach Tim Colliver at 937-402-2571.

The Hillsboro Kroger on Harry Sauner Road had the distinction of having the city’s lowest gas prices Thursday afternoon. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_Kroger-sign.jpg The Hillsboro Kroger on Harry Sauner Road had the distinction of having the city’s lowest gas prices Thursday afternoon. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_CoronaVirusLogo-11.jpg Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette

Gas prices at lowest levels since 2008