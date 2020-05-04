Bicyclist ‘just fell over’

Early reports that a teen on a bicycle was struck by a hit-and-run driver Monday near Greenfield do not appear to be accurate, according to the Chillicothe Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Rather, the state patrol said Monday evening, it appears the person riding the bicycle just fell over and was injured.

Winston White, 20, of Williamsport, was riding a bicycle southbound on SR 41, just south of Rapid Forge Road, at approximately 1:30 p.m. Monday when it appears “he just fell over,” a state patrol spokesperson said.

White was injured and was originally transported by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District, ending up at Kettering Medical Center near Dayton.

The spokesperson said two state troopers, a crash reconstructionist and a supervisor were at the scene of the accident.

“We could find no evidence of a bike or a rider being struck by a vehicle,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said White had been transported from the scene by the time troopers arrived and that they had not spoke to him as of Monday evening. But the spokesperson said he does not anticipate any charges being filed.

OSHP says no evidence of a hit-and-run