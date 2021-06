The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

June 8

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Guy Campbell, 30, of Washington C.H., was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Jeremy Queen, 29, of South Salem, was arrested for a violation of court orders.

Zachary Ball, 24, of Greenfield, was arrested on a warrant from the Highland County Sheriff’s Office for contempt of court.

Janet Click, 71, of Hillsboro, was issued a citation for failure to maintain control.