Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

NEW — S.R. 135 Culvert Replacement – S.R. 135 will be closed for five days at the intersection of S.R. 135 and Glenavy Drive starting July 26. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 134 and U.S. Route 50. Glenavy Drive will have full access from the north coming out of the village of Lynchburg. The estimated completion date is July 30.

S.R. 134 Resurfacing – S.R. 134 has been reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. since June 7. Work is taking place between Murtland Road and U.S. 50, and between U.S. 50 and the Clinton County line. Work began in the village of Lynchburg. Traffic is being maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is the fall of 2021.

S.R. 134 Resurfacing – S.R. 134 has been to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Greenbrush Road and Murtland Road since June 1. Starting June 7, resurfacing work will began and closures are taking place daily Monday through Friday. Traffic is being maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is the fall of 2021.

S.R. 41 Bridge Replacement – S.R. 41 has been reduced to one lane between Brushcreek Road and Strait Creek Road since June 21. Traffic is being maintained using temporary signals. The estimated completion date is the fall of 2021.

S.R. 28/S.R. 138/S.R. 753 Resurfacing – This project has been resurfacing portions of three routes in Highland County since April 19: S.R. 28 between Leesburg and Greenfield; S.R. 138 between Seventh Street and Jefferson Street in the village of Greenfield; and S.R. 753 between Snake Road and McKell Avenue. The affected routes have been reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during construction. Traffic is being maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is the summer of 2021.

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.