Highland County travel report

S.R. 134 Resurfacing – S.R. 134 has been reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. since June 7. Work is taking place between Murtland Road and U.S. Route 50, and between U.S. 50 and the Clinton County line. Work began in the village of Lynchburg. Traffic is being maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is fall 2021.

S.R. 134 Resurfacing – S.R. 134 has been reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. between Greenbrush Road and Murtland Road since June 1. These closures may not occur every day. Starting June 7, resurfacing work began and closures will occur daily Monday through Friday. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is fall 2021.

S.R. 41 Bridge Replacement – S.R. 41 was reduced to one lane between Brushcreek Road and Strait Creek Road starting June 21. Traffic is being maintained using temporary signals. The estimated completion date is fall 2021.

S.R. 28/S.R. 138/S.R. 753 Resurfacing – This project is resurfacing portions of three routes in Highland County and started April 19: S.R. 28 between Leesburg and Greenfield; S.R. 138 between Seventh Street and Jefferson Street in the village of Greenfield; S.R. 753 between Snake Road and McKell Avenue. The affected routes will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. during construction. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. The estimated completion date is summer 2021.

