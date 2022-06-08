The Lynchburg-Clay Envirothon team of Matthew Gossett, Sydney Hamilton, Bridget Wilkin, Addisyn Downing and Sam Hamilton recently competed at the Ohio Envirothon. The competition was held June 6-7 at Lake Erie College in Lake County. The two-day competition consisted of tests on students’ knowledge of aquatics, forestry, soils and wildlife and an oral presentation on a current environmental topic. This year’s topic was “Wastes to Resources.” The Lynchburg-Clay team coached by Lara Hamilton placed third overall and received first place with their oral presentation in which they created a zero-waste plan for Lake Erie College. Earlier this year, this team placed first at both the Area 5 Envirothon and the Tri-County Envirothon.

