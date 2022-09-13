Osborn Shanks Award winner

The Bob Shanks Award was established to recognize an outstanding youth and encourage them to continue their education with the hopes that they may also return to Highland County and contribute to its growth and development. Applicants must be a high school graduate current year and or college student between the ages of 16-20 as of the fair. Shanks was the longtime Highland County Farm Bureau director where he served for over 35 years. He dedicated his career to the leadership development of the county’s youth. This year’s recipient is Dawson Osborn (center), the son of Jake and Wendy Osborn. Dawson is a member of Premier Showmen 4-H Club, Highland County Junior Leadership Club, Lynchburg-Clay FFA and a 2021 Ohio FFA state officer. He is currently attending The Ohio State University studying political science. Also pictured are last year’s winner Sara Newsome (right) and Kathy Bruynis, 4-H educator.

The Bob Shanks Award was established to recognize an outstanding youth and encourage them to continue their education with the hopes that they may also return to Highland County and contribute to its growth and development. Applicants must be a high school graduate current year and or college student between the ages of 16-20 as of the fair. Shanks was the longtime Highland County Farm Bureau director where he served for over 35 years. He dedicated his career to the leadership development of the county’s youth. This year’s recipient is Dawson Osborn (center), the son of Jake and Wendy Osborn. Dawson is a member of Premier Showmen 4-H Club, Highland County Junior Leadership Club, Lynchburg-Clay FFA and a 2021 Ohio FFA state officer. He is currently attending The Ohio State University studying political science. Also pictured are last year’s winner Sara Newsome (right) and Kathy Bruynis, 4-H educator. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/09/web1_Shanks-Award-1.jpg The Bob Shanks Award was established to recognize an outstanding youth and encourage them to continue their education with the hopes that they may also return to Highland County and contribute to its growth and development. Applicants must be a high school graduate current year and or college student between the ages of 16-20 as of the fair. Shanks was the longtime Highland County Farm Bureau director where he served for over 35 years. He dedicated his career to the leadership development of the county’s youth. This year’s recipient is Dawson Osborn (center), the son of Jake and Wendy Osborn. Dawson is a member of Premier Showmen 4-H Club, Highland County Junior Leadership Club, Lynchburg-Clay FFA and a 2021 Ohio FFA state officer. He is currently attending The Ohio State University studying political science. Also pictured are last year’s winner Sara Newsome (right) and Kathy Bruynis, 4-H educator. Submitted photo