The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Eric Felts II, 23, of New Vienna, was cited for failure to obey a traffic control device.

Justin Long, 38, of Hillsboro, was cited for driving under suspension and failure to obey a traffic control device.

Abbigail Fox, 27, of Hillsboro, was cited for expired tags.

Brelynn Upton, 22, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed.