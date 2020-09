With livestock sales at the Highland County Fair cancelled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Marshall Jr. Farmers 4-H Club would like to thank all its fair buyers over the years.

We are also asking you to support the 2020 livestock exhibitors on Thursday, Sept. 10 in the Wharton Building on the Highland County Fairgrounds from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kristi Grover

Marshall