Leesburg library naming room for Rebecca Howard

To the editor:

As many of you may know, the Leesburg Branch Library lost an invaluable member of our team, Rebecca Anne Howard (“Miss Becky or simply “Becky”), last week. Becky worked for the Highland County District Library at the Leesburg Branch for almost 23 years. Before that she volunteered for more than five years.

As Ellaine Williams, manager of the Lynchburg Branch, said: “When I came here 23 years ago, Becky had been volunteering at Leesburg for several years. Sometimes a volunteer is so valuable that the library wants to take that next step with them to a higher level. Becky was one of those special people. She was so talented; there was no creative project that she couldn’t do.”

Beyond her dedication and loyalty, Becky was also known for her sence of humor. Sometimes it would make you roll your eyes, sometimes chuckle and more often than not laugh right out load. Her art work is everywhere. There isn’t one area of the library that she hasn’t touched.

In Becky’s honor we will displaying a permanent plaque and naming our community room the Rebecca Anne Howard Community Room. While we know Becky is out of pain and with our Heavenly Father, I can’t help wishing that I’d had one more eye roll and chuckle with her.

Our thoughts and prays are with her family through this difficult time.

Melinda McGee

Leesburg