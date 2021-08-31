Solar projects are needed

To the editor:

Dear sir, I was at the commissioners meeting on Aug. 25. I am Ted Jackson and I have wrote to you before. I am pro-solar and saw your reporter there. He talked and took pictures of the protest group.

Some of their statements were that they do not like a tall fence around the project. It would make them feel like they are in jail, and they would like to be compensated or bought out.

In 1935, there was a group of people starting to tell people what they could do, where they can go, and what they do with their property.

They have the right to say what they want in a peaceful and respectful manor. Thank God for that. A fence is a fence, tall or short. They said that they could see why we rented to them (Innergex).

I think we need this project.

Ted Jackson

Lebanon