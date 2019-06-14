Hillsboro Student Council Highland County Wiffle Ball Tournament July 20

The Hillsboro High School Student Council will host a Wiffle Ball Tournament on Saturday, July 20, at Liberty Park in Hillsboro.

Same day registration will start at 8 A.M. and the tournament is scheduled to start at 9 A.M.

If teams register before July 6 the price for a team of 4-6 people ages 7-13 will be $50 and ages 14 and over will be $75. Registration after July 6 will increase by $25 with Youth teams requiring $75 and Adult(14+) teams requiring $100.

To register please visit https://forms.gle/u4gTem76Jm4fptSp8

Teams will be able to pay, sign waivers and any other required paperwork on the day of the tournament.

If you have any questions please contact Cody Matthews at cmatthews@hillsboro-indians.org or email tournament organizers at wiffleball@hillsboro-indians.org.