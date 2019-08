A Hillsboro ball carrier runs for positive yardage in Friday night’s scrimmage against Blanchester. The Indians scrimmage next Friday at Batavia and open the regular season at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 at home against Western Brown.

