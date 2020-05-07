OHSAA Partners with University of Cincinnati Online Master’s Program

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio High School Athletic Association has entered into a partnership with the University of Cincinnati’s online master’s degree program in sport administration, OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass has announced.

The OHSAA encourages coaches and athletic administrators to build their skills and advance their careers by growing academically and professionally.

“It is my distinct pleasure to announce the University of Cincinnati’s official partnership with the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) and Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass,” said Dr. David Kelley, Assistant Professor of Sport Administration at UC. “The OHSAA has been a sensational leader in education-based athletics that is unrivalled and I am very honored and proud about this significant partnership. Our faculty has over 40 years of high school and college athletic administration experience and by partnering with the OHSAA, together we will provide the very best possible educational opportunities and cultivate the next generation of sport industry leaders in athletic administration.”

The OHSAA also encourages school district superintendents and building principals to review the opportunities at UC for their staffs. Careers in interscholastic athletics, intercollegiate athletics and professional sports are all bolstered by a master’s degree.

“The OHSAA is focused on building leadership and promoting education-based athletics, and the University of Cincinnati’s master’s degree program has those same ideals,” Snodgrass said. “Some of our athletic directors have not yet pursued a master’s degree and many of our coaches have an interest in this type of degree. Anyone who can further their education with a master’s degree in sport administration from UC will be glad they did. We urge our member schools to check out UC when discussing a master’s degree program.”

More information is posted at: https://online.uc.edu/masters-programs/ms-sport-administration/

Graduates of UC’s online sports management program can pursue the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association certification program.

OHSAA recommends UC’s online graduate degree program in sport administration