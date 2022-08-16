Hillsboro 3rd, McClain 4th at FAC golf match

Hillsboro finished third and McClain finished fourth Monday at a Frontier Athletic Conference girls golf match played at the Franklin Valley Golf Course in Jackson.

Team scores were: Chillicothe 180, Jackson 213, Hillsboro 257, McClain 259, Miami Trace 261 and Washington 285.

Chillicothe’s Isabella Fischer was the match medalist with a 40.

For McClain, Abbie Lovett carded a 60, Cariann Todd 66, Jacolyn Bolender 64, Avery Murphy 71, Kate Barrett 69 and Kallie Posey 78.

For Hillsboro, Kathryn Cluff led the way with a 56. Emma Yochum shot 61, Hailey Phillips shot 69, Grace Watson 71, and Reagan Leeth 74.

For Jackson, Aubrey Arnold shot 43, Schuler Murray 61, Taylor Mullins 53, Alia Rippeth 56, Katelyn Williams 78 and Sabella McCarty 77,

For Washington, Faith Wynne came in at 59, Tevyn Carter 71, Alyson Foster 76, Gwen Duncan 79 and Claudia Fuller 81.

For Miami Trace, Emily Reeves recorded a 52, Hannah Cummins 70, Audrey Mullins 69 and Izzy Deskins 70.

For Chillicothe, in addition to Fischer’s 40, Julie LeMaster shot 43, Meryl Haller 46, Mikayla Spaulding 51, Addison Smith 52 and Maddy Ward 69.

Information for this story was provided by Derrick Lyons, McClain girls golf coach.

Abbie Lovett led the McClain Lady Tigers with a 60 Monday in a Frontier Athletic Conference match at the Franklin Valley Golf Course. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2022/08/web1_Lovett-pic-2.jpg Abbie Lovett led the McClain Lady Tigers with a 60 Monday in a Frontier Athletic Conference match at the Franklin Valley Golf Course. Submitted photo

Lovett leads McClain, Cluff has low score for Hillsboro