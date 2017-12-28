New city officials take oath

Winning Democratic Party candidates for Hillsboro city offices were sworn into office Thursday during cermonies at the Hillsboro Municipal Courtroom. Show from left are: Brandon Leeth, new at-large council member; Patty Burns, new Hillsboro city treasurer; Mary Stanforth, new 4th Ward council member; and Judge David McKenna, who administered the oaths.

