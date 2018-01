The Greenfield Police Department has released the following information:

Jan. 5

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Miko Turner, 30, Greenfield, was arrested for a probation violation.

Adam Honnold, 35, Frankfort, was arrested for driving under suspension and possession of drug paraphernalia.

INCIDENTS

At 2:07 p.m., a resident in the 400 block of North Street reported someone forced entry to their residence without permission.