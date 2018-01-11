Lynchburg-Clay ladies dominate West Union 77-32

The Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs hosted the Lady Dragons of West Union on Thursday in Southern Hills Athletic Conference (SHAC) girls basketball action.

Peyton Scott powered the Lady Mustangs with 37 points, 11 steals, 9 rebounds and 4 assists on the night. Abby Blankenship also recorded double figure points for Lynchburg scoring 14 points in the 77-32 victory.

The Lady Mustangs traded baskets in the opening minutes as the West Union girls appeared ready for the challenge early in the game.

Following a 4-4 tie early in the first quarter the Lynchburg-Clay ladies turned up the defensive pressure and finished the first on a 14-6 run to claim an 18-10 lead heading to the second quarter.

The Lady Mustangs really turned up the pressure in the second frame as they limited the Lady Dragons to only seven points in the frame while recording four steals in the period.

Lynchburg-Clay continued to convert on the offensive end as they poured in 18 points in the second to take a 36-17 lead into halftime.

Over the first seven minutes of the third quarter the Lady Mustangs pieced together a 17-0 run to take a commanding 53-17 lead. The Lady Dragons scored five points in the quarter and trailed 55-22 as the teams prepared for the final period.

Lynchburg-Clay saved their best quarter for the end of the game as they netted 22 points while limiting the Lady Dragons to only 10 to secure the blowout win.

Lynchburg-Clay head coach Whitney Lewis was pleased with the defensive effort her team put forth. “Defensively I think we were getting our hands in the passing lanes and creating some of those steals.We had some easy buckets because of that. We wanted to pressure the basketball and try to set the tempo with our defense. I thought we did that tonight,” said Lewis.

The Lady Mustangs will be back in action when they travel to McClain to take on the Lady Tigers in a cross-county rivalry match-up on Monday.

(Box Score)

LCHS: 18-18-19-22

WUHS: 10-7-5-10

Lynchburg-Clay: Blankenship 3(2)-2/2-14; Fittro2(1)-0/1-7; Pinkerton 1-2; Benney 0/2-0; Scott 13(1)-8/9-37; Lunsford 2-4; Kirby 1-2; Walker 2/2-2; Binkley 4-0/2-8

Totals: 26(4)-13/20-77

West Union: Kirker (1)-3; Rowe 2-1/2-5; Mills 2-0/2-4; H. Daniels 3-2/3-8; K. Daniels (4)-12

Totals: 7(5)-3/7-32

