Area 937 wants to help more

Area 937 Community Outreach, Inc. has rolled out a monthly nonperishable food drive to afford the community an opportunity to help at-risk, low income families struggling with providing food for their household, according to Chuck Aurigema, the organization’s president and CEO.

Food donations can be dropped off during business hours at the following participating business locations:

• Peoples Bank, 101 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro;

• First State Bank, 730 Harry Sauner Rd., Hillsboro;

• Hillsboro Church of the Nazarene, 8230 U.S. Route 50, Hillsboro (Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.).

Each week, Area 937 will be picking up from these locations and distributing the food to families in need. Area 937 has immediate openings on Saturday mornings for families to sign-up for their monthly food distribution, Aurigema said.

The food and clothing pantries are looking for volunteers so they can add additional days and more families to serve.

Visit its website at www.area937.org to get signed up to receive food each month or to volunteer for up to 2 1/2 hours each month. You can also visit the website to help support the organization by donating $10 a month.

The goal is to get 50 families to sign up for a $10 monthly donation and 10 local businesses to sign up for a $50 monthly donation to help meet their current needs for 2023, Aurigema said.All donations are tax deductible.

For additional information you can email info@Area937.org or call 937-840-0937.

Area937 has been serving Highland and surrounding counties since May 2009 and is a 100% volunteer organization. Granted a 501(c)(3) tax exemption from the IRS on Dec. 30, 2021, it is now an independent organization registered with the state of Ohio as a religious-charitable nonprofit as of June 2021, according to Aurigema.