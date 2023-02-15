OCA recognizes Hillsboro student

Nia Gibson of Hillsboro was recently named one of Ohio Connections Academy’s (OCA) Star Students of the Month for February in recognition of her hard work and leadership in the online classroom.

A seventh grader at the statewide online public charter school, Gibson was nominated by her teacher Mrs. Criss because of her hard work and positive attitude toward learning.

As a Star Student, Gibson will be presented a certificate recognizing her achievement and be profiled in Ohio Connections Academy’s student newsletter and on the school’s social media platforms. Each month during the school year OCA will recognize students in grades K-12 who are excelling in the virtual classroom.

“The faculty, staff and members of the board at Ohio Connections Academy are proud to recognize students like Nia and the commitment they demonstrate to our school and their community,” said OCA Superintendent Marie Hanna. “Each of our Star Students is a leader in the classroom and demonstrates an extraordinary commitment to learning. They truly deserve this recognition.”

Gibson enrolled in the Ohio Connections Academy in 2017 to have the ability to balance her academic responsibilities with her activities outside of school. She said that while the curriculum is challenging, she appreciates the opportunity to participate in more extracurricular activities, field trips and elective courses.

Ohio Connections Academy (OCA) is a tuition-free, online public school for K–12 public students across the state. The combination of state-certified quality teachers, a proven, student-centric school curriculum, unique electives, technology tools, and community experiences empowers students to gain the skills and confidence they need to thrive in a changing world.

Submitted by Mark Rickel, Lesic and Camper Communications.