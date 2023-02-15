Hillsboro FFA members at state

Many members of the Hillsboro FFA Chapter recently took the Ag Biotechnology Online CDE test. Ag biotechnology focuses on the scientific aspects as well as techniques that are used in agriculture. After taking the online CDE test, the four top placing students moved on to the state competition. At this in-person competition, Wesley Kelch, Chris Sowders, Ryan Mau and Alex McClarren all worked diligently to identify materials and tools that are used for biotechnology, as well as take a written exam to determine their knowledge of the scientific principles and management practices that are used in the industry. They were also expected to make observations, draw conclusions, and make decisions regarding the biotechnology industry. Pictured (l-r) are Sowders, Kelch, Mau and McClarren.