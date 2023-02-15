Three Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs sign

Lynchburg-Clay senior Bryanna Price has signed to play basketball for the UC Clermont Lady Cougars. Bryanna is a four-year player for the Lady Mustangs. A year ago, Price led the Southern Hills Athletic Conference in rebounding and she is currently third in the conference this season. Pictured (l-r) are UC Clermont Coach Ken Lowe, Price and Lynchburg girls basketball coach Whitney Lewis.

Lynchburg-Clay senior Kalyn Rich has signed to play soccer for the Baldwin Wallace Lady Yellow Jackets. Rich was part of the 2022 Lady Mustang soccer team that won the Southern Hills Athletic Conference championship and the sectional, district and regional tournament championships. In 2022, Rich was named All-Southern Hills Athletic Conference, first team All-Southeast District, and first team All-Ohio. She was also named the SHAC and Southeast District Player of the Year. Before playing for Lynchburg-Clay, Rich played club soccer with CUP 05 GA & Kings Hammer ECNL. Kalyn is the daughter of Justin and Amy Rich. Pictured (back, l-r) her parents, Justin and Amy Rich (front, l-r) Lynchburg-Clay soccer coach Dennis West and Kalyn Rich.

Lynchburg-Clay senior Karlie Tipton has signed to play soccer for the Ohio Christian University Lady Trailblazers. During her four-year soccer career at Lynchburg-Clay, Tipton was named All-Southern Hills Athletic Conference four times, first team All-Southeast District four times, and second team All-Ohio for her senior season. In her four years as a Lady Mustang, the soccer team won three SHAC championships, four sectional championships, four district championships, and one regional championship. Tipton also played basketball and ran track at Lynchburg-Clay. She is the daughter of Chris and Pam Tipton. Pictured (l-r) are Cameron Tipton (brother), Chris Tipton (father and Lynchburg-Clay assistnt coach), Dennis West (Lynchburg-Clay head coach), Pam Tipton (mother), Mikaela Tipton (sister) and OCU Head Coach Beth Arroyo.