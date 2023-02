The sixth grade Hillsboro Lady Indians recently finished their season 10-0 and Tri-County League champions. They are heading into the TYBO McDonald’s Tournament held in Greenfield with other tournaments to follow. Pictured (back row, l-r) are head coach JC Captain, Zoey Page, Peyton Spurlock, EmmaLee Young, Jayona Kibler, Za’kiah Smith, Kylee-Ann Scruggs and assistant coach Jordan Kibler; (front row, l-r) Kaylin Branscom, Kennadi Moon, Aveah Captain, Blair Gard and Parker Wilkin.