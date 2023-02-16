Strait Creek Road closing

Work is set to begin on March 1 for a bridge replacement on Straight Creek Road (T.R. 239) in southeastern Highland County. The project is located approximately 0.5 miles west of S.R. 41, and will replace the existing structure over Baker Fork Creek. The roadway will be closed for the duration of the project starting March 6.

During the closure, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 41, Sinking Spring Road and Elmville Road.

Cooper’s Excavating, LLC was awarded the construction contract for an estimated cost of $735,000. The project was sponsored by the Highland County Engineer’s Office and ODOT District 9 will be administering the contract.

The estimated completion date is summer 2023.

For more information contact the ODOT District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.