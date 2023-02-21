Farm Bureau seeking young ag professionals

Ohio Farm Bureau members ages 18-34 who are interested in developing their leadership skills and enhancing programming for their peers should apply for the 2024-26 Young Agricultural Professionals State Committee. Application deadline is April 28 at 5 p.m.

The state committee is composed of eight members or couples who suggest, develop and conduct activities that provide networking, social and learning opportunities for young farmers and ag professionals, including planning the yearly leadership experience and hosting Young Agricultural Professionals in a variety of in- and out-of-state events.

Committee members serve a two-year term that begins in September 2023 and expires two years later after the Young Ag Professionals Leadership Experience in January. Four new couples or singles are appointed each year. Members serve a two-year term with four returning and four new positions each year.

Applications are due to Kelsey Turner, Ohio Farm Bureau director of leadership and business development, by April 28, 2023 at 5 p.m.

Eligibility:

* Must be between the ages of 18-34 and not have reached 34th birthday before Dec. 31, 2023.

* Current Ohio Farm Bureau member and active in county Farm Bureau.

* Individuals or couples may apply. Couples must be a union recognized by the state.

* Past participant in one or more of the following Young Agricultural Professionals activities: an Ohio Farm Bureau YAP Leadership Experience or Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience, or a Young Agricultural Professionals contest applicant.

* From a county not currently represented on the committee. (Ashland, Coshocton, Fayette, Hardin, Lorain, Montgomery, Perry and Scioto County members are ineligible).

* Previous committee members are not permitted to apply for a second term.

* Ineligible applicants include previous YAP State Committee members and current AgriPOWER Institute participants. Current employees of Ohio Farm Bureau and any County Farm Bureau office are ineligible to apply. If selected to serve on the YAP State Committee, you are not eligible to participate in the YAP award contests until you retire from the committee.

Commitment:

* Committee members are expected to be present at all meetings and activities.

* New committee member onboarding July 17 and Aug. 14

* Full committee meeting Sept. 17.

* Two days during the Ohio Farm Bureau Annual Meeting Dec. 7-8.

* Young Ag Professionals Leadership Experience Jan. 25-27, 2024.

* Optional – Attend American Farm Bureau Annual Convention in 2025.

* Optional – Attend American Farm Bureau Young Farmer & Rancher Leadership Conference.

* Optional – Attend the Young Ag Professionals Washington, D.C. Leadership Experience September 2025.

Visit ExperienceYAP.com for more information.

Ohio Farm Bureau’s mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen its communities. Learn more at ohiofarmbureau.org.

Submitted by Ty Higgins, senior director of communications and media relations, Ohio Farm Bureau.