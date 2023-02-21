Lutheran churches announce services

The Lutheran churches of Highland County — St. Paul in Lynchburg and Peace in Hillsboro — are joining together to offer worship, fellowship and devotional learning during the season of Lent, Holy Week and Easter.

St. Pauls is located at 502 Pearl St. in Lynchburg and Peace is at 231 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro.

Times and locations of events are as follows:

Feb. 22 — Ash Wednesday — shared worship at Peace at 7 p.m. and the shared Pancake and Shrove Wednesday Supper at 5 p.m.

Feb. 26 — First Sunday in Lent — Shared worship and Lenten devotional at St. Paul at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Katie Kerrigan of the SOS staff joining. Bring a brunch or lunch item to share.

March 5 — Second Sunday in Lent — Shared worship and Lenten devotional at Peace at 10 a.m. Bring a brunch or lunch item to share. Perhaps view an episode of “Chosen”.

March 12 — Third Sunday in Lent —Shared worship and Lenten devotional at St. Paul at 10 a.m. Bring a brunch or lunch item to share.

March 19 — Fourth Sunday in Lent — Shared worship and Lenten devotional at Peach at 10 a.m. Please bring a brunch or lunch item to share. Perhaps view an episode of “Chosen”.

March 26 — Fifth Sunday in Lent — Shared worship and Lenten devotional gathering at St. Paul at 10 a.m. Bring a brunch or lunch item to share.

April 2 — Palm/Passion Sunday — 9 a.m. at Peace and 11 a.m. at St. Paul.

April 6 — Maundy Thursday — Peace at 7 p.m. with shared worship service, Holy Communion and feet washing.

April 7 — Good Friday — St. Paul at 7 p.m. shared worship service. No communion, but service of readings, passion story and prayers.

April 9 — East Sunday — Peace at 9 a.m. and St. Paul at 11 a.m.