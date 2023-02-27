Grimes on Ohio American Angus board

These Angus producers were elected to serve on the Ohio Angus Association Board of Directors and are pictured at the 2023 Ohio Angus Association Annual Meeting and Banquet held Feb. 4 in Lima. Seated (l-r) are Todd Raines, Seaman, charirman of the board; Allen Gahler, Graytown, president; Michael Atterholt, Jeromesville, vice president; Daniel Wells, Frankfort, secretary/fieldman; Justin Moore, Oak Harbor, treasurer; Joe Sanders, Harrod, director; and J.L. Draganic, Wakeman, director. Directors (standing l-r) are Tim Harsh, Radnor; John Grimes, Hillsboro; Zane Gross III, Ashland; Shawn Howell, Shelby; David Baird, Washington Court House; Ronald Miller, Wapakoneta; Chip Enos, Cambridge; and Kelvin Egner, Shelby.