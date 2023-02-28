Crash claims Washington C.H. passenger

The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle fatal traffic crash Monday that claimed the life of a Washington C.H. man.

The crash occurred on Old U.S. Route 35 at approximately 9:30 p.m. in Wayne Township, Fayette County.

A preliminary investigation revealed that Zachary S. Wallace, 26, of Circleville, was operating a 2004 Chevrolet 2500 Silverado southeast on Old U.S. 35. The Silverado was also occupied by a passenger, Elijah Lyons, 21, of Washington C.H. The driver failed to negotiate a curve, drove off the left side of the roadway, struck two traffic signs and then hit a tree head-on, according to the state patrol.

Wallace was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, the state patrol said.

Lyons was transported by family to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office and Fayette County EMS/Fire assisted troopers on the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the state patrol.