LC’s Smith principal of year nominee

Lynchburg-Clay Middle School Principal Dr. Casey Smith is one of 24 Ohio principals who have been nominated for the annual Principal of the Year Award by the Ohio Association of Secondary School Administrators (OASSA).

“I couldn’t have done it without the students and our community here at Lynchburg-Clay — and our staff,” said Smith. “I’m fortunate to work with outstanding people each and every day because it takes a combined effort to educate our students, and that’s what we have here at Lynchburg-Clay.”

According to the OASSA, the Principal of the Year program recognizes outstanding middle level and high school principals who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning opportunities for students as well as demonstrating exemplary contributions to the profession.

Smith has served as the principal of Lynchburg-Clay Middle School for the past 10 years. He was also the principal at Paint Valley High School and worked at Bethel-Tate High School in Clermont County as a social studies teacher for seven years.

The collaborative nature of the position drew Smith to becoming a school principal. “I enjoy working with students and families and staff and just the opportunity to lead them in a positive direction,” said Smith.

Lynchburg-Clay Middle School currently has about 250 students.

“Our biggest achievement here is when a student learns something new and can go home and tell their parents about it,” said Smith.

Smith plans to continue making improvements to the school. “This school year we introduced a new art program and a technology program to our students, and they are continuing to grow academically and personally,” he said. “To me, we need to not only educate students in the academic courses but help them grow as a person.”

Smith said the significance of the award is more about what it says about his local community than what it says about him personally. “It’s not about me – it’s about our kids and what we do here at Lynchburg-Clay,” he said.

The principal selected for the Principal of the Year Award will be announced in mid-March.

Others nominated for the award include: Allison Bogdan of Cuyahoga Falls High School,Thomas Gabram of Kenston High School, Misty Goetz of Milford Junior High School, Jason Hemmelgarn of Coldwater High School, Robert Knisely of Perry Middle School, Neal Kopp of Coventry High School, Doug Leist of Kings High School, Dr. Michael Martin of Buckeye Central High School, Mike McKeever of St. Clairsville High School, Todd Rings of Brecksville Broadview Heights Middle School, Pete Scully of Thomas Worthington High School, Aaron M. Seewer of Clinton-Massie High School, Courtney Snipes of Logan Hocking High School, Tiffany Speck of Caldwell High School, Rachel Urban of Normandy High School, Kasey Vens of Sylvannia Southview High School and Jarred Zapolnik of Massillon Intermediate School.

