New addition to GEVSD meetings

Effectively addressing the needs of students and finding ways to encourage their engagement are a constant in education, and updates from the middle school presented Tuesday to the Greenfield Board of Education showcased that.

Greenfield Middle School Principal Jason Potts talked about revamping what’s called the success period, which needs improvement. He said the aim is to better utilize that class period in a way that is more beneficial to students.

Potts, along with assistant principal Ron Sexton, has been going to all the success periods and putting the expectations to teachers that this time should focus on particular student needs. The change has been an adjustment, he said, but teachers are seeing the value and the results in that more-focused part of the day’s schedule.

The principal also talked about a program being used this school year called Power of ICU. It’s an online tool that notifies parents by text and email, and students by email, of a student’s missing assignments. When the teacher inputs that work is missing or that a missing assignment has been completed, that information is shared instantly. The program is meant to help engagement and responsibility of students, and according to Potts it is working. He said that of the more than 2,000 missing assignments logged since Christmas break, more than 92% have been completed.

Potts also reported that a Washington, D.C. trip is planned for May 26. It’s the first trip since 2019 due to COVID-19. Students have completed a fundraiser through Jett’s Pro Embroidery and are in the process of working on donations to help fund the trip.

There was a new addition to the evening’s meeting — the superintendent’s student advisory council. This will be an ongoing part of future board meetings, superintendent Quincey Gray said.

Lily Barnes and Jacolyn Bolender, both members of the advisory council, sat alongside board members and Gray at Tuesday’s meeting. Each one had gathered information about what was going on at all the buildings and compiled summaries of what stood out to them, then reported that information in the board meeting.

In her report to the board Gray commended staff on their handling of a severe weather threat on Feb. 27. Everyone made sure children were quickly, but calmly brought to safety, whether in buildings or on buses. The whole process went smoothly, and there was even a report of efforts made to calm elementary students by reading Dr. Seuss to them until the weather threat passed.

Gray noted that the high school drama department will be putting on “High School Musical” on March 24-25 in the auditorium.

During the committee reports, Gray also provided some updates on a recent policy, curriculum and communication committee meeting. She said McClain Principal Matthew Shelton talked about the addition of more advanced placement (AP) and college credit plus (CCP) classes this school year, as well as adding more CCP courses and dual credit opportunities for students next school year. According to Gray, in 2020 there were 18 CCP students in the high school. This school year there are 47.

Gray said director of instruction Alisa Barrett presented the English language arts test scores from the elementary level. Gray said the scores were “very encouraging” and the result of the new tools and teaching approaches being utilized.

Treasurer Joe Smith reported he is keeping an eye on a HB-1, which is currently in committee in the state’s house of representatives. The bill proposes modifications to laws on property taxation and income tax rates, and if passed, would mean a hefty loss to the school district, Smith said.

Items approved on the consent agenda included the approval of the May 26 middle school trip to Washington, D.C., a the letter of resignation from high school custodian David McDaniel, and the approval of the school calendar for the 2023-24 school year.

Employment recommendations approved by the board were: Cassidy Price, middle school consumer science; Geraldine Harris, high school custodian; Dyana Mt. Castle, aide, cafeteria, secretary; Elizabeth Fryman, aide; Richard Oakes, volunteer baseball assistant; Michael Durham, baseball assistant; Caden Wisecup, eSports; Kevin Hale, volunteer baseball assistant; Kendyll Penwell, volunteer softball assistant; and certified substitutes Joe Bryan, Michael Durham and Sara Lamb.

The next regular meeting of the Greenfield Exempted Village School District Board of Education is March 20 at 7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.

Angela Shepherd is a correspondent for the Greenfield Exempted Village School District.