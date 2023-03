Strong storms early Friday evening ripped part of the roof off the Fairview Church of Christ on U.S. Route 50 west of Hillsboro. Two witnesses said they saw funnel one or two funnel clouds in the area. The damage closed U.S. 50 in both directions. An emergency responder that was stopping traffic on U.S. 50 said the back of a nearby barn on Russell Road was also ripped away by the storm.

