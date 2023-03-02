Features New Vienna mayor speaks to Lions By Staff Reports - March 2, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The New Vienna Lions Club’s March program was presented by mayor Kathi Weaver-Stone (center). She is pictured with Tom Terrell (left) and New Lions President Dr. Craig Stafford. Submitted photo The New Vienna Lions Club’s March program was presented by mayor Kathi Weaver-Stone (center). She is pictured with Tom Terrell (left) and New Lions President Dr. Craig Stafford. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings