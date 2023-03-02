New Vienna mayor speaks to Lions

By
Staff Reports
-

The New Vienna Lions Club’s March program was presented by mayor Kathi Weaver-Stone (center). She is pictured with Tom Terrell (left) and New Lions President Dr. Craig Stafford.

Submitted photo

