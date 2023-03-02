Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com.

S.R. 72 Bridge Replacement — Work is set to begin on March 13 for a bridge replacement on S.R. 72 between Oak Grove Road and S.R. 28, over Middle Fork Lees Creek. S.R. 72 will be closed for 90 days for this construction. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 28, S.R. 73 and S.R. 729. Estimated completion: summer 2023.

Strait Creek Road Bridge Replacement — Work began March 1 for a bridge replacement on Strait Creek Road approximately 0.5 miles west of S.R. 41. The road will be closed starting March 6 and will remain closed for the duration of construction. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via S.R. 41, Sinking Spring Road and Elmville Road. Estimated completion: summer 2023.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.