The 2023 OHSAA Boys Basketball Regional Tournament pairings are listed below. Game dates, times and location subject to change. The home team is listed first:

Division I

Region 1

Garfield Heights (22-3) vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius (19-7) at Kent State University MAC Center, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Perrysburg (20-5) vs. Toledo St. John’s (17-9) at University of Toledo Savage Arena, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Kent State University MAC Center, Saturday, 2 p.m.

Region 2

Lakewood St. Edward (21-2) vs. Akron Archbishop Hoban (22-3) at Kent State University MAC Center, Tuesday, 7 p.m.

Stow-Munroe Falls (24-2) vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (19-7) at Kent State University MAC Center, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Kent State University MAC Center, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 3

Lewis Center Olentangy Orange (23-3) vs. Newark (19-7) at Ohio Dominican University Alumni Hall, Wednesday, 7 p.m.

Westerville South (21-5) vs. Pickerington Central (21-5) at Ohio Dominican University Alumni Hall, Thursday, 7 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio University Convocation Center, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 4

Centerville (23-3) vs. Cincinnati Elder (21-4) at Xavier University Cintas Center, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Cincinnati Princeton (18-7) vs. Fairfield (22-4) at Xavier University Cintas Center, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Xavier University Cintas Center, Saturday, 5 p.m.

Division I State Tournament

Region 4 vs. Region 3, University of Dayton Arena, March 18, 5:15 p.m.

Region 2 vs. Region 1, University of Dayton Arena, March 18, 8:30 p.m.

State Championship Game: at University of Dayton Arena, March 19, 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Region 5

Akron Buchtel (19-6) vs. Youngstown Chaney (18-8) at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Cleveland Glenville (16-8) vs. Gates Mills Gilmour Academy (16-10) at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Canton Memorial Civic Center, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

Region 6

Sandusky (24-1) vs. Rocky River Lutheran West (22-3) at Bowling Green State University Stroh Center, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Rossford (21-4) vs. Van Wert (18-7) at Bowling Green State University Stroh Center, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green State University Stroh Center, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Region 7

Columbus Bishop Ready (26-0) vs. Zanesville Maysville (24-1) at Ohio University Convocation Center, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Dresden Tri-Valley (19-7) vs. Lancaster Fairfield Union (23-3) at Ohio University Convocation Center, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio University Convocation Center, Saturday, 4 p.m.

Region 8

Kettering Archbishop Alter (18-7) or Cincinnati Taft (21-2) vs. Cincinnati Woodward (19-4) or Dayton Dunbar (19-6) at Vandalia Butler High School, Thursday, 6 p.m.

Columbus Bishop Watterson (17-9) vs. Dayton Chaminade Julienne (24-2) at Vandalia Butler High School, Thursday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Vandalia Butler High School, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division II State Tournament

Region 6 vs. Region 8, University of Dayton Arena, March 17, 10:45 a.m.

Region 7 vs. Region 5, University of Dayton Arena, March 17, 2 p.m.

State Championship Game: at University of Dayton Arena, March 19, 10:45 a.m.

Division III

Region 9

Cuyahoga Heights (22-3) vs. Beachwood (17-8) at Canton Memorial Fieldhouse, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Mentor Lake Catholic (17-9) vs. Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (18-5) at Canton Memorial Fieldhouse, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Canton Memorial Fieldhouse, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Region 10

Haviland Wayne Trace (20-6) vs. Canton Central Catholic (16-9) at Bowling Green State University Stroh Center, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf (22-3) vs. Oregon Cardinal Stritch (22-3) at Bowling Green State University Stroh Center, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green State University Stroh Center, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 11

Columbus Africentric (21-5) vs. Sugarcreek Garaway (22-4) at Ohio University Convocation Center, Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Seaman North Adams (20-4) vs. South Point (21-4) at Ohio University Convocation Center, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio University Convocation Center, Saturday, 1 p.m.

Region 12

New Madison Tri-Village (21-5) vs. Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (19-6) at Kettering James S. Trent Arena, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.

Camden Preble Shawnee (22-3) vs. Casstown Miami East (24-2) at Kettering James S. Trent Arena, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Kettering James S. Trent Arena, Saturday, 7 p.m.

Division III State Tournament

Region 10 vs. Region 11, University of Dayton Arena, March 18, 10:45 a.m.

Region 12 vs. Region 9, University of Dayton Arena, March 18, 2 p.m.

State Championship Game: at University of Dayton Arena, March 19, 5:15 p.m.

Division IV

Region 13

North Robinson Colonel Crawford (19-7) vs. Dalton (16-8) at Canton Fieldhouse, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Willoughby Cornerstone Christian (22-4) vs. Richmond Heights (25-0) at Canton Fieldhouse, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Canton Fieldhouse, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 14

Maria Stein Marion Local 21-4) vs. Hamler Patrick Henry (20-5) at Bowling Green State University Stroh Center, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Convoy Crestview (22-3) vs. Sycamore Mohawk (23-3) at Bowling Green State University Stroh Center, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Bowling Green State University Stroh Center, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 15

Stewart Federal Hocking (22-3) vs. Berlin Hiland (17-9) at Ohio University Convocation Center, Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Franklin Furnace Green (20-5) vs. Westerville Northside Christian (22-3) at Ohio University Convocation Center, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Ohio University Convocation Center, Friday, 7 p.m.

Region 16

Columbus Patriot Preparatory Academy (18-6) vs. Jackson Center (25-1) at Kettering Fairmont Trent Arena, Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Russia (23-3) vs. Troy Christian (23-3) at Kettering Fairmont Trent Arena, Tuesday, 8 p.m.

Regional Final: at Kettering Fairmont Trent Arena, Friday, 7 p.m.

Division IV State Tournament

Region 15 vs. Region 14, University of Dayton Arena, March 17, 5:15 p.m.

Region 16 vs. Region 13, University of Dayton Arena, March 17, 8:30 p.m.

State Championship Game: at University of Dayton Arena, March 19, 2 p.m.