OHSAA Girls Basketball State Tournament pairings

The 2023 Ohio High School Athletic Association Girls Basketball State Tournament Pairings are listed below:

(All games at University of Dayton Arena; home team listed first)

Semifinal games are on Spectrum Channel 314. Championship games are on Spectrum News 1. All games are on the OHSAA Radio Network. Tickets are available at www.OHSAA.org/tickets.

Division I

Cincinnati Princeton (26-2) vs. Grafton Midview (23-4), Friday, 6 p.m.

Pickerington Central (24-4) vs. Olmsted Falls (23-3), Friday, 8 p.m.

Division I State Championship: Saturday, 8:30 p.m.

Division II

Cincinnati Purcell Marian (25-2) vs. Bryan (25-2), Thursday, 11 a.m.

Canal Fulton Northwest (26-2) vs. Proctorville Fairland (27-0), Thursday, 1 p.m.

Division II State Championship: Saturday, 10:45 a.m.

Division III

Wheelersburg (25-2) vs. Columbus Africentric (22-4), Friday, 11 a.m.

Castalia Margaretta (22-6) vs. Doylestown Chippewa (24-4), Friday, 1 p.m.

Division III State Championship: Saturday, 5:15 p.m.

Division IV

Toledo Christian (22-4) vs. New Middletown Springfield (24-3), Thursday, 6 p.m.

New Madison Tri-Village (28-0) vs. Berlin Hiland (22-6), Thursday, 8 p.m.

Division IV State Championship: Saturday, 2 p.m.