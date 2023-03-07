Gene E. Tye, 96, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Gene was born in Barboursville, Kentucky to Elbert and Mamie Tye on Sept. 30, 1926.

In 1943, at only 17 years of age, he enlisted in the United States Coast Guard and served proudly and honorably during World Ar II rising to the rank of Seaman First Class.

Gene was well known by family and friends as a modern day “renaissance” man of sorts, demonstrating a lifelong penchant for self-acquired knowledge, invention and do-it-yourself innovation. A lifelong gardener, he loved to grow his own vegetables and fruits, often times delighting neighbors with an abundance of free, fresh garden lettuce, beans, cucumbers, cabbage and tomatoes.

He was predeceased by his parents; his sisters, Jewell Theobald and June Chepel; his brothers, Thomas Tye and Joseph W. Tye; and his daughter, Julie A. Stricker.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marie K. Tye of Hillsboro, Ohio; daughter, Linda M. Tye of Hillsboro, Ohio; son, Stephen C. Tye of Sumter, South Carolina; granddaughters, Jessica M. Tye-McLeod of Sumter, South Carolina and Jennifer C. Tye of Charlotte, North Carolina; grandsons, Andrew P. Stricker of Tacoma, Washington, Scott J. Stricker of Denver, Colorado and Eric. W. Tye of Columbus, North Carolina; great-grandchildren, Ryland J. and Madelyn K. McLeod, of Sumter, South Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Thompson Funeral Home has the honor of serving the family.

