Sports Whiteoak's Ward at state By Staff Reports - March 7, 2023 Whiteoak junior Jake Ward finished 74th among 201 bowlers Saturday at the 2023 OHSAA Boys Division II State Bowling Tournament at Wayne Webb's Columbus Bowl. Young rolled games of 196, 147 and 155.