Greenfield School Board

The Greenfield Exempted Village Board of Education will have a special meeting at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, March 8 in the district boardroom. The purpose of the meeting is to consider facility project contractual items and any other item that lawfully may come before the board.

Pickleball discussion

The Hillsboro Community Enhancement Committee will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at 130 N. High St. to discuss pickleball.

Hillsboro policies, procedures

The Hillsboro Civil Service/Employee Relations Committee will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at 130 N. High St. to discuss the city of Hillsboro Personnel Policies and Procedures Manual.

Hillsboro Finance Committee

The Hillsboro Finance Committee will hold a meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at 130 N. High St. to discuss funding plan packages.

Leesburg Finance Committee

The Leesburg Village Council Finance Committee will hold a meeting at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 9 at the village office builidng to discuss village vehicles.

Highland County PERI

The Highland County Chapter of the Public Employees Retirees, Inc. will meet 10 a.m. Thursday, March 9 at the Hi-Tec Center, 1575 N. High St., Hillsboro. The speaker will be Tim Parry, CEO of Highland District Hospital. All members and guests are welcome.

Danville Spring Craft Show

The Danville Church of Christ Sonshine Circle Women’s Group will hold a Spring Craft and Vendor Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11 at the church building located at 4917 S.R. 138, Hillsboro.

St. Vincent Outreach Days

The St. Vincent dePaul Society of Hillsboro will be offering two Outreach Days during March at the St. Mary Catholic Church Parish Hall at 119 E. Walnut St in Hillsboro. They provide an opportunity for individuals and families who are seeking assistance to meet with SVdP volunteers to discuss their issues and needs. The Outreach Days will be Saturday, March 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Wednesday, March 22 from 6-7:30 p.m. Outreach Days are held at these times every month on the second Saturday and the fourth Wednesday. Individuals/families are seen on a first-come first-served basis. For more information call SVdP at 937-205-0919 or email at stmsvdp212@gmail.com.

Highland Co. EMA meeting

The Highland County Emergency Management Agency is conducting the five-year update to the Highland County All Hazard Mitigation Plan. These plans are intended to identify hazards that pose a genuine risk to property and life, and to identify solutions which will mitigate the impact of natural disasters. For a county or any of its local jurisdictions to qualify for any federal disaster recovery or mitigation assistance, the Federal Emergency Management Agency requires communities to update their Hazard Mitigation Plan every five years. Highland County will be hold its first Hazard Mitigation Plan Committee Meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at 119 Gov. Foraker Pl., Hillsboro.

Hillsboro informational meeting

The city of Hillsboro will hold an informational meeting where citizens can ask questions about electricity aggregation at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16 at 130 Homestead Ave. in the municipal courtroom.

Fruitdale Pancake Sausage Supper

The Fruitdale church is having its Pancake Sausage Supper from 4-7 p.m. Saturday March 18. Menu consists of pancakes, sausage sandwiches, fruit and desserts, and coffee, water or pop. A freewill donation will be appreciated. All are welcome. The church located five miles south of Greenfield on S.R. 41 at Moxley Road.

St. Patrick’s Day Brunch

The Highland County Historical Society will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19 at 151 E. Main St., Hillsboro. The menu includes roast pork loin, biscuits and gravy, glazed carrots, Colcannon potatoes, egg casserole, applesauce, beverages and dessert. Donations are appreciated. All proceeds benefit the operation of the Highland House Museum. Reservations are due by March 14. Call Jean Fawley at 937-763-2657 or Vicki Knauff at 937-393-3392.

Chili Supper Dessert Auction

The 17th annual Chili Supper and Dessert Auction to benefit the Highland County Society for Children and Adults will be held from 5-7 p.m. Monday, March 20 at Hillsboro VFW Post 9094, 1000 W. Main St. The dessert auction will at 6:15 p.m. Dine-in our carry-out is available for $5 presale or $6 at the door. All proceeds go to the Highland County Society for Children and Adults Telethon.

Area Women’s Fellowship

The Danville Church of Christ Sonshine Circle Women’s Group, 4917 S.R. 138, Hillsboro, will hold an Area Women’s Fellowship with guest speaker Shana Grooms at 7 p.m. Monday, March 20. The doors open at 6:45 p.m.

HSWCD Tree Seedling Sale

The Highland Soil and Water Conservation District’s Annual Tree Seedling Sale will offer a variety of tree seedling packets on a first-come, first-served basis. Order forms can be downloaded from the district’s website at www.highlandswcd.com or picked up at the Highland SWCD office at 514 Harry Sauner Rd., Suite 2, Hillsboro. Call 937-393-1922, ext. 3 for more information.

Walk-in Wednesday clinics

The Highland County Health Department holds Walk-in Wednesday’s Flu/COVID-19 Vaccine Clincs are every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the office at 1487 N. High St., Suite 400, Hillsboro.

Tax help at senior center

AARP volunteers will be providing free tax services at the Highland County Senior Citizens Center, 185 Muntz St., Hillsboro. You must have an appointment. To schedule, call the senior center (Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 937-393-4745. Space is limited.