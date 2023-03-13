County’s wrestlers go 1-8 at state tournaments

It was a quick exit for Highland County’s four wrestlers last weekend at the OHSAA State Wrestling Tournaments held at the Jerome Schottenstein Center at the Ohio State University in Columbus as they went a combined 1-8 before being eliminated.

The only one of the four to win a match was Hillsboro freshman Natasha Knight, who opened the first officially sanctioned Ohio girls state wrestling tournament with an 8-5 victory at 155 pounds over Evelyn Krauss of Delaware Hayes. In the quarterfinals Knight was pinned by Kaylee Tait of Warren in 1:37. In the second consolation round match she was pinned by Lydia Heinrich of Olentangy Orange in 3:27.

Hillsboro sophomore Mia Skinner qualified for the state tournament at 115 pounds. In her first match she was pinned by Addison Rudolph of Central Crossing in 1:52 and in the first consolation round she was pinned by Hallie Winslow of Elgin in 4:35.

McClain sophomore Nikkiah Smith qualified for the state tournament at 190 pounds. In her first match she was pinned by Jordan Mills of Gahanna Lincoln in 2:30 and in the first consolation round she was pinned by Chelsea Gipson of Cleveland Heights in 28 seconds.

The lone boy qualifier from Highland County was McClain junior Ethan Hill at 215 pounds. He lost his first match, 16-5, to Aidan Mazden of Alliance and in the first consolation round lost 6-4 to Carter Stack of Oakwood.